J-K DGP inaugurates new building of cyber police station at Jammu’s Bagh-e-Bahu

The Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Cyber Police Station at Bagh-e-Bahu, Jammu.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries including Vijay Kumar, IPS, ADGP Law and Order; Anand Jain, IPS, ADGP Jammu Zone; Sunil Gupta, IPS, DIG JSK Range; Sarah Rizvi, IPS; Rahul Yadav, IAS, Commissioner JMC Jammu; Dr Haseeb Mughal, DIG Traffic, Jammu; and Vinod Kumar, IPS, SSP Jammu. Representatives from the civil society of Jammu also graced the occasion with their presence.

SP Cyber/Police Component, Kameshwar Puri, JKPS, welcomed the senior officers and provided a briefing on the operations of the Cyber Police Station, Jammu.

DIG JSK Range, Dr Sunil Gupta, IPS, discussed the latest efforts to enhance the handling of cybercrime and assured the establishment of cyber units at each police station level.

ADGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, IPS, emphasized the creation of cyber cells in each district, following extensive training of nominated staff to handle different types of cybercrime.

This initiative aims to support victims of cyber fraud from remote areas and to extend their reach and capabilities in handling cybercrime across each district.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police, J-K, RR Swain, IPS, addressed the various challenges and threats posed by cybercrime, including its implications for terrorism. He highlighted the relentless efforts of his team in curbing the rising cybercrime and ensuring effective and efficient operations.

In his interaction with the media, DGP J-K stressed the severe threat cybercrime poses not only to the citizens of the state but also to state and national security.

He reiterated the commitment of the J-K Police to take all necessary steps to combat this menace.