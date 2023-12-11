J-K: Chinar Nau Jawan Club transforming lives through skill development, empowerment in Baramulla

Since its inauguration on October 18, 2016, the Chinar Nau Jawan Club has become a beacon of hope, playing a pivotal role in empowering the youth of Boniyar and its surrounding areas.

This vocational training centre, located just 2 km away from Boniyar Tehsil, is dedicated to constructive youth engagement, women empowerment, and skill development.

Evolving into a comprehensive skill development centre, the club offers courses catering to unemployed youth from villages like Boniyar, Pringal, Tathamula, Nowshera, and nearby areas. The facilities include an internet cafe, a well-stocked library, a modern gymnasium, and various indoor and outdoor games.

The Chinar Nau Jawan Club has played a crucial role in empowering rural women through training in local handicrafts, which has led to the establishment of self-sustaining micro-business units. Women-led self-help groups (SHGs) have not only contributed to rural tourism initiatives but have also showcased their affordable Kashmiri handicraft clothing at significant events like the Amarnath Yatra 2022.

Advertisement

The introduction of Kojo Coding classes in a newly inaugurated computer lab, the donation of 75 desktop computers to local schools, and bakery classes for women are among the latest endeavours. The Lazeez-E-Ahbab Cafe, operated by local ladies from the bakery and inaugurated by the Indian Army, promotes self-sustainability.

The Chinar Nau Jawan Club is committed to addressing the aspirations of local youth through a multifaceted approach. The club provides a range of skill development training, with facilities including a Computer Laboratory, Tailoring, Embroidery and Knitting Coaching, Hospitality Management Training, and Career Counselling.