J-K: Anantnag operation concludes after seven days, 2 terrorists eliminated

On Wednesday night The Indian Army said that the week-long joint operation with the police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district ended and two heavily armed terrorists were elimination from the area, who had been holding out using the dense forest cover and knowledge of the local terrain.

In the statement released by the Indian Army it is stated “A joint operation was conducted from September 13–19 by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the area of Garol, Anantnag, based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists. The first contact was established on September 13, resulting in a firefight and a prolonged operation that continued until September 19,”

Two terrorists were eliminated while two AK Rifles, a pistol and other war-like stores were recovered from their busted hideout, the release informed further.

“Chinar Corps salutes the supreme valour and sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh, SM, DySP Humayun Bhat, Maj Aashish Dhonchak, SM, and Sep Pardeep Singh, who laid down their lives in service of the nation in the highest traditions of the Indian Army and JKP,” the statement read.

