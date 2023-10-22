J-K: 6 devotees injured after minibus turns turtle in Udhampur

Six devotees were injured after a minibus carrying passengers lost control on the Ramnagar-Ghordi road and turned upside down in the Udhampur district.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Anwar-ul-Haq, “Six people have been injured after a mini-bus carrying pilgrims met with an accident in Nallah Ghorian in Ghordi Block of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.”

The official further said that the minibus was on its way to Marada Mata Temple in Ramnagar when it turned upside down on the Ramnagar-Ghordi road in Udhampur.

ASP Anwar-ul-Haq also confirmed the injuries of the six passengers onboard the bus and said, “As soon as we received information about the incident, police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to PHC Ghordi.

“Two of the injured were further referred to Associated Hospital Government Medical College in Udhampur,” he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.