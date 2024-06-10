IYC holds candle march for pilgrims killed in terror attack in J&K

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday held a candle march for the pilgrims killed in the terrorist attack on a bus in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The cowardly attack by terrorists on a bus full of pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad and shameful. We strongly condemn it,” said IYC national president Srinivas BV.

He said that terrorism is a violent act against humanity against which the whole country stands in solidarity.

“We pray for the peace of all the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured. But the shameful incident is the true picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 18 hours have passed since the terrorist attack, Prime Minister of India is so busy accepting wishes that till now not even two words have come out of his mouth to pay tribute,” the IYC president said.

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Ranvijay Singh Lochav said: “Prime Minister Modi should tell the country what action his government has taken so far against this terrorist attack. The Central government claims that there is an atmosphere of peace in Jammu and Kashmir and then this incident raises questions on the working of the government, so the Prime Minister should break his silence and answer.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi Youth Congress Working President Shubham Sharma, “Prime Minister Modi used to talk about giving a reply to Pakistan in its own language and showing red eyes, so what has happened now ? Modi ji is busy in the meeting of ministers and officials of the new government, the country wants an answer today and the Prime Minister will have to answer.”

At least 10 pilgrims were killed and 33 others injured on Sunday evening when terrorists ambushed a bus carrying them to the Shiv Khouri temple in the Reasi district of Jammu.

Terrorists shot the driver of the bus as a result of which the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Teryath village near Pouni in Reasi.