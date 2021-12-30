IVF donor held for kidnapping toddler in Delhi

The police have rescued a two-year-old child who was kidnapped from the western part of the national capital eight days ago by an IVF donor and her associates, an official said here on Thursday.

Four people, including a 20-year-old woman, were apprehended for the crime. The accused have been identified as Tanu, Vipin, Md. Salman and a minor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West District) Urvija Goel said on December 22, a PCR call was received at the Rajouri Garden police station about the kidnapping of a boy from a flyover near Rajdhani College, Raja Garden Delhi.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code at Rajouri Garden police station. On receiving the information, a police team was constituted which rushed to the spot.

“The team analysed the CCTV footage of the area to collect clues about the culprits,” the DCP said.

In a CCTV footage, police found two suspicious boys on a motorcycle wandering near a boy. Later, one suspect was identified and apprehended from Subzi Mandi, Azadpur area. On interrogation, he disclosed the conspiracy based on which three more accused, including the mastermind Tanu, were nabbed.

The kidnapped baby was recovered from Tanu’s shanty at Jahangir Puri.

For the past three years, the accused woman had been working as an egg donor in Avaya IVF Hospital, Rajouri Garden, Delhi.

The police informed that Tanu conspired to get easy money from a Punjab-based family by providing them a male child through an agent Tara, a resident of Shakurpur.

She had promised Rs 20,000 each to her associates from the amount so earned. But in absence of proper legal documents, the family refused to adopt the baby. “Before getting nabbed, the accused Tanu and her associates were planning to forge documents,” the police said, adding further investigation into the case is on.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police shared a video depicting the moving scenes of the reunion of the child and his mother after over a week.