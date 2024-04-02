It’s ‘Swarth ka Parivar,’ Vs ‘Modi ka Parivar’: CM Yogi in Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked on Tuesday that in this election, on one side is the ‘Swarth ka Parivar’ and on the other side, it’s ‘Modi ka Parivar’.

He said, “The 2024 elections present an opportunity for the people of India to express their gratitude to Modi ji.”

Addressing the ‘Prabuddh Varg Sammelan’ in support of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar from Bareilly and Dharmendra Kashyap from Amla, the CM said, “There is only one voice resounding across the entire nation – Phir ek bar Modi Sarkar. Behind this unified chant lies Modi ji’s decade-long unwavering dedication.

“He has strived to elevate India’s global standing, hence Indians are echoing this sentiment unanimously to express their gratitude towards him. Under Modi ji’s leadership, India is reaching unprecedented heights of development,” he added.

Making a comparison, the CM stated that in this election, one side offers a ‘riot and curfew policy’, while on the other side, the Modi government ensures a better security environment. Similarly, one side extends patronage to the mafia, while the BJP government prioritizes establishing the rule of law. Additionally, while the people of the I.N.D.I. alliance promotes corruption in elections, and the Modi government operates with a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

On one side there is the ‘Swarth ka Parivar’ and on the other side, there is the ‘Modi ka Parivar’ of 140 crore Indians. Similarly, while casteism prevails on one side, the other side ensures that the benefits of government schemes reach every impoverished citizen.

The CM remarked that there had been a significant transformation in the lives of the ‘Annadata’ farmers due to initiatives like the Krishi Sinchayi Yojana, Agricultural Insurance Scheme, and Kisan Samman Nidhi. Additionally, schemes such as PM Start Up, PM Stand Up, and PM Vishwakarma have been launched to foster employment opportunities.

The chief minister highlighted that there has been a transformation in every sector across the country and the state, with Modi pledging for a developed India. He stressed that for a developed India, a developed UP is essential, and for a developed UP, a developed Bareilly is crucial, thus emphasizing the necessity of the BJP.

The CM commended MP Santosh Gangwar, noting his longstanding leadership in Bareilly. He remarked, “Under his guidance, various developments have taken place in Bareilly, benefiting both the state and the nation. The workers here have received and will continue to receive his blessings. Santosh Gangwar has extended his blessings to Chhatrapal Gangwar and Dharmendra Kashyap. Under Santosh Gangwar’s leadership, the entire Bareilly aspires to secure victory for BJP candidates.”