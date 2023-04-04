It’s Mahavir Jayanti today

Mahavir Jayanti is highly respected by devotees of the Jain community. The community celebrates today as Lord Mahavir’s birthday. Lord Mahavir Jain, also known as Mahavira, was a spiritual leader and the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. He was born in 599 BCE in the city of Vaishali (present-day Bihar, India) into a royal family.

At the age of 30, Mahavira renounced his worldly possessions and became a wandering ascetic, seeking enlightenment. After 12 years of intense meditation and spiritual practices, he attained Kevala Jnana, or supreme knowledge, and became a Tirthankara, a spiritual teacher, and guide for Jains.

Mahavira preached non-violence, truth, non-attachment, and compassion toward all living beings. His teachings emphasized the importance of living a simple and peaceful life, and his philosophy greatly influenced the development of Jainism as a major religion in India.

Lord Mahavir Jain passed away at the age of 72 in 527 BCE in Pavapuri, Bihar, India. His teachings continue to inspire millions of Jains around the world to this day.