ITBP to generate Rs 200 cr market for border villages in Uttarakhand under Vibrant Village Program

In a significant move, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday partnered with the Uttarakhand government to generate Rs 200 crore in business for more than 50 villages located along the India-China border.

Under this agreement, ITBP will source products from villages participating in the central government’s Vibrant Village Program (VVP).

The Uttarakhand government stated that utilizing these products from vibrant villages will boost the economy of these border areas and enhance security along international borders.

According to state officials, this strategic scheme aims to counter mass migration by encouraging villagers to remain in their native areas rather than seeking economic opportunities elsewhere.

To achieve the central government’s goal of strengthening international border areas through the Vibrant Village Scheme, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s administration signed a pact with ITBP to supply locally sourced hill goats, sheep, chickens, and fish to ITBP units stationed in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Dhami remarked, “This agreement will enhance the livelihoods of people in border villages, fostering a sense of belonging as they contribute to national security. In the future, these villagers will play a significant role in strengthening national security. It will also increase interactions between local residents and ITBP personnel.”

“People in border areas are the sentinels of the nation, and ITBP will serve as a brand ambassador to promote Uttarakhand’s local products.” Dhami directed state officials to ensure a steady supply of local products, including vegetables, milk, cheese, eggs, and other essentials, as required by the ITBP,” he added.

“This is an important initiative by the state and central government to support the livelihoods of animal husbandry and fishery farmers. It will also help curb mass migration from border villages and encourage reverse migration,” said Saurabh Bahuguna, the state Minister for Animal Husbandry.

The agreement between the Dhami government and ITBP is expected to directly benefit over 11,000 animal husbandry farmers across more than 80 cooperative societies in border areas.

Among the beneficiaries, more than 7,000 women from these villages will gain significantly. This is the first initiative of its kind in Uttarakhand, positioning ITBP as a key market for sheep, goat, fish, and poultry farmers while providing quality local produce to border personnel, with an anticipated annual turnover of Rs 200 crore for vibrant village economies.

Notably, more than 50 villages in Uttarakhand have been included in the central government’s Vibrant Village Program, which aims to rejuvenate the economies of nearly 700 border villages nationwide.