It was not a terror attack at Sunjwan military station: Army

In a twist to the reports on the death of a soldier after a firing incident at Jammu’s Sunjwan military station, the Indian Army on Monday evening stated that it was not a terror attack and the cause of death of the soldier is being investigated.

A defence spokesman said; “Initial investigations by the Indian Army suggest that the incident in which a soldier lost his life in the morning is not a terror attack. The cause of the death of the soldier is being investigated.”

In a statement in the afternoon, the defence spokesman said; “Today at about 10:50 AM a few rounds were fired at Sunjwan Military Station, one soldier was critically injured. Operation has been launched. Further details being ascertained.”

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that the soldier on sentry duty at a gate of the military station was critically injured when hit by a bullet. He succumbed to his wounds later.

Reports said that the terrorist outfit Kashmir Tigers/JEM claimed responsibility for the attack. The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to hospital. However, he succumbed to the wounds, said officials.

The fire was retaliated by the troops while more reinforcements of Army, paramilitary forces and J&K Police were rushed to the area.

A massive search operation was launched in the area with drones. Army soldiers searched houses and rooftops in the neighbourhood of the military station.