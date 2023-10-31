“It is the most unfortunate incident”: CPI(M) leader MA Baby urges not to politicise Kerala blast

Former Kerala Minister MA Baby late Monday evening said that the incident of blasts “should not be politicised”, and called Kerala’s multiple explosions on Sunday the “most unfortunate which has happened” in the state.

The CPI-M leader also desisted from taking any narrow political advantage from the incident.

“It is the most unfortunate incident which has happened. So, being citizens of our country, and also part of the larger concept of being members of humanity, you should first of all sympathize with those who have suffered. Our effort should not be to politicize the entire matter. Of course, you can interpret any incident politically,” Baby said.

“But, we should not try to take narrow political advantage from the incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kerala blast accused Dominic Martin has been charged under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and Explosive Substances Act.

Speaking with ANI, Police Commissioner A Akbar said, “Dominic Martin’s arrest was recorded at 7 pm. He will be produced in court within the stipulated time. He has been charged under sections of the Explosive Substances Act and UAPA. As of now, we are convinced that this is a single man’s act. But we are looking into more details.”

Dominic Martin surrendered after claiming responsibility for carrying multiple blasts in Ernakulum district of the state during a religious prayer event a day ago at the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery where over 2,000 followers of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian sect, had gathered for a prayer meeting on Sunday.

Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi at around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the twin blasts at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre rose to three after a 12-year-old girl, identified as Libina from Malayattoor, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Monday.

A man identified as Dominic Martin posted a video on Facebook later on Sunday, claiming responsibility for the attacks. He later surrendered at the Kodakara police station in Thrissur.

The police, however, said that they were still in the process of verifying Martin’s claims.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala on Monday convened an all-party meeting following the incident of blasts.