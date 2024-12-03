Israeli startups invited to collaborate on India’s Quantum Mission

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has invited Israeli startups, known for their pioneering work in quantum computing, to partner with Indian institutions to co-develop critical quantum technologies.

“India and Israel can supplement each other in this domain – India with its large market, manpower, and opportunities, and Israel with its cutting-edge innovation,” he said.

The minister said this during the course of his discussion with Israel’s Industry and Economy Minister Nir Barkat, who called on him on Tuesday.

Dr Singh spotlighted the transformative potential of India’s National Quantum Mission, envisioning it as a cornerstone of the country’s technological aspirations. The two leaders discussed collaboration in startups, particularly in Space and Quantum Technology.

They also discussed collaborative innovation initiatives in the agriculture and health sectors. The visiting Israeli minister was accompanied by a high-level official delegation.

India’s National Quantum Mission aims to harness quantum technologies to bolster sectors like communication, cryptography, and computing. Israeli startups and researchers, Dr. Singh noted, could play a vital role in co-developing critical technologies, leveraging their experience for mutual benefit.

He emphasised the remarkable growth in India’s space ecosystem, attributing the rise in space startups to the government’s forward-looking policies and initiatives. Since the opening of the space sector to private players, the number of startups in this domain has surged, reflecting India’s growing role as a global space technology hub. “Israeli space startups have immense potential to collaborate with their Indian counterparts,” he noted, underlining the mutual benefits of leveraging Israel’s innovation prowess with India’s cost-effective production capabilities and large talent pool.

Highlighting the role of PPP+PPP – Public-Private Partnership plus Proactive Policy Push – the minister described it as a unique model that has driven innovation and economic growth in India. He suggested that India and Israel should adopt this framework to scale joint ventures in critical and emerging technologies.

He expressed confidence that combining India’s economies of scale in terms of markets and manpower with Israel’s economies of scale in innovation would create a winning formula for success.

He spoke about the Anusandhan National Research Mission (NRM), which aims to integrate and bolster research across disciplines in India.

The minister linked this with Israel’s capabilities in advanced research and development, envisioning a collaborative approach to solving global challenges.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also touched upon the expanding bio-economy sector, noting that the number of bio-startups in India has seen exponential growth under the present regime. He welcomed Israeli expertise in biotechnology, proposing partnerships that could drive innovation in agriculture, healthcare, and sustainable development.

During the meeting, the two ministers explored partnerships in semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). Dr. Jitendra Singh encouraged Israeli companies to view India as a reliable partner in these critical domains, highlighting India’s strides in indigenous tech development, including mobile manufacturing and 5G rollout.

On his part, Barkat expressed profound gratitude to India for its unwavering support, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prompt solidarity during critical moments. He elaborated on Israel’s innovative economic model, which identifies six key clusters driving exports. These include advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and high-tech sectors.

The approach involves aligning infrastructure to these clusters, and creating specialised facilities like labs that cater to multiple startups. For instance, shared laboratories for agri-tech companies not only reduce costs but also foster a collaborative ecosystem. By leveraging public-private partnerships, Israel maximizes efficiency and scales innovations effectively, offering a replicable framework for India-Israel collaboration.

He emphasised the potential for deeper India-Israel ties through strategic pilot projects and infrastructure investments tailored to sector-specific needs. He pointed out that Israel’s small yet innovation-rich economy complements India’s vast scale in market size and talent. Collaborative pilots, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence and quantum technologies, could help create scalable solutions for both nations. By nurturing these collaborations, Israel and India can position themselves as global leaders in innovation while fostering stronger government-to-government and people-to-people relationships.

Both the ministers agreed to initiate collaborative efforts in the agriculture and marine sectors, recognizing their potential for mutual benefit. They proposed the formation of a dedicated working group to conduct an in-depth study of these areas, identifying opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth.