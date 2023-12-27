Israel embassy blast: Letter was written by ‘Sir Allah Resistance’, mentioned Gaza

The letter recovered by Delhi Police from the blast site near the Israeli embassy was written by a group called ‘Sir Allah Resistance’ and mentioned words like Zionist, Gaza and Palestine, official sources said on Wednesday.

The letter addressed to Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon was “abusive” in nature, they said.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security around the embassy and other Jewish establishments in the national capital following the low intensity blast.

According to police, a PCR call informing about an “explosion-type” sound was received at 5:53 pm on Tuesday.

A bomb disposal unit, dog squad and teams of forensic experts with Delhi Police Crime Unit reached the spot to investigate the incident.

No one was injured in the blast and police said they lifted “exhibits” from the spot for further investigation.

Sources said possibility of a chemical explosion cannot be ruled out as forensic experts are studying the exhibits lifted from the scene.

Israel issues advisory for citizens in India

Meanwhile, Israel has upgraded its travel advisory for its citizens in India, asking them to avoid crowded places like malls and markets, and skip large-scale events.

The advisory said that the explosion could possibly be a terrorist “attack” and there was “a fear of a recurrence of the events”.

Israel’s National Security Headquarters advised citizens in India and particularly in Delhi to avoid showing “Israeli symbols” in public and sharing their trip details on social media.

The incident comes amid Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza strip. It began on October 7 when Hamas led a brutal attack on Israeli communities living near the Gaza border and killed 1,200 people, including children.

In retaliation, the Israeli defence forces launched an all-out war against the Hamas, leaving a trail of destruction in the Gaza strip. More than 21,000 people, including children, have been killed in Gaza in nearly two months of fighting.