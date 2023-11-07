Iranian president says asked India to ‘use all its capacity’ to end Israeli assault in Gaza

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged India to help end the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to the Iranian government’s readout of the conversation, Raisi said, “Today, India is expected to use all its capacities to end the Zionist crimes against the oppressed people of Gaza.”

The Iranian president said that Tehran will support any global joint initiative for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and allowing the humanitarian aid to enter the blockaded region.

“The continuation of the killing of the Palestinian people has infuriated of all the free nations of the world and this killing will have extra-regional consequences,” he said, adding that the killing of innocent women and children, attacks on hospitals, schools,.mosques, churches are “condemned and unacceptable” for every human being.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war between Israel and Hamas began a month ago. The war was declared by Israel in response to brutal October 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants.

Refering to attack, the Iranian President said, “Palestinian resistance groups have a legitimate right to confront the occupation of the usurping Zionist regime and all countries must support the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom from oppression.”

He added, “How come that the struggle of European countries against Nazi Germany is an admirable and heroic act, but the resistance of the Palestinian people against the child-killing and criminal Zionist regime is condemned?!”

Hamas is reportedly backed and funded by Iran. There are allegations again Iran that it was directly involved in the attack. The Iranian President has congratulated Hamas for their brutal terrorist attack on Israel last month. While openly supports Hamas, it has denied direct involvement in the attack.