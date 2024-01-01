Invitations only to ‘devotees of Lord Ram’: Ram temple chief priest on Uddhav Thackeray remarks

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, has taken a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his remarks that he has not received the invitation for January 22 consecration ceremony, saying only “devotees of Lord Ram” has been invited.

The Ayodhya priest also dismissed the Opposition claims that the BJP is politicising the Ram temple inauguration event.

“Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that the BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion,” Acharya Das was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He was reacting to Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks that he has not recieved any invitation and urged the event should not be made a political one.

“Ram Lalla is mine too. I can go anytime I wish. I can go now, I can go tomorrow. When I became the chief minister, I went to Ayodhya. I visited Ayodhya before that also. Yes, I have not received any invitation and I don’t need one. I just have one request that this event should not be made a political one,” Thackeray had said.

Earlier on Sunday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar had also rubbished Opposition’s claim of politics over sending out invites for the mega Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

Kumar said that the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya is entire country’s program and everyone is welcome there.

“I had gone personally to give an invitation to Mallikarjun Kharge, members of the VHP had gone to give an invitation to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Sonia Gandhi was invited by Nripendra Mishra… If there was any politics why would the invitations be sent to leaders of the opposition parties,” he had asked.