Intl. Solar Alliance gets observer status at UNGA

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has granted observer status to the International Solar Alliance (ISA), according to India’s Permanent Representative to the UN T S Tirumurti.

“Historic decision by UN General Assembly today to grant Observer Status to International Solar Alliance. In 6 years, International Solar Alliance has become an example of positive global climate action through partnerships to benefit global energy growth and development. Thank all Member States,” Tirumurti tweeted.

The launch of the ISA was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former French President Francois Hollande in November 2015, at the 21st session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Paris, France.

The ISA has grown into an alliance of 124 countries, most of them being the sunshine countries, which lie either completely or partly between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. The primary objective of the alliance is to work for efficient consumption of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.