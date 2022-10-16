Interstate supplier of liquor held in Delhi

The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of South District, on Sunday, arrested an interstate supplier of liquor. He has been identified as Dharmender Das alias Dharmu. Twenty-five cartons of liquor have been recovered from him.

Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South District Delhi, said the staff of AATS was specifically tasked to take strict action against the bootleggers in the jurisdiction of South District. Specific information was received by Head Constable (HC) Jai Bhagwan that a car carrying a huge quantity of liquor would come from Haryana to Delhi near JLN flyover.

A team under the overall supervision of Rajesh Bamania, Assistant Commissioner of Police, OPS, South, was formed to act swiftly. The information was further developed and the team laid a trap near Delhi-Haryana border.

The police chased the alleged car from Badarpur to JLN flyover, Lodhi Colony, where it was intercepted. On checking the car, a total of 25 cartons of liquor were recovered.

The driver was identified as Dharmender Das alias Dharmu, 26, resident of Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi. A case was registered under the Delhi Excise Act at Lodhi Colony Police Station. Further investigation is on.