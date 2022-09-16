Five arrested with over 14.49 lakh recovered in abduction-cum-dacoity case

With the arrest of five people from the New Delhi area, an abduction-cum-dacoity case, in which 1400 grams of gold was looted, was solved by a police team of Central Delhi. The incident occurred in the area of Gulabi Bagh Police Station, North Delhi.

The police team recovered cash of more than 14.49 lakh obtained from selling the robbed gold, one gold kada, and a luxury car on the instance of the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Central District identified the accused as Rahul Sharma, Paramjeet (42), Manish Kumar Singh (29), Sandeep Singh (34), and Tarun Goyal (30), all residents of Delhi.

During initial inquiry, the accused claimed that they committed the crime to become rich. None of the arrested accused was found involved in any previous criminal activity.

The DCP said that a case of kidnapping and robbery was filed by one Manoj Kumar (50), a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, on September 13, at Gulabi Bagh police station. Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, different police teams were assigned to trace the accused.

Meanwhile, secret information was received by the team of Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Central district that the mastermind of the robbery, Manish along with his associates will come near Rajghat. A trap was laid near Rajghat in the evening and all the accused were nabbed, after a brief chase by the police team.

During interrogation the accused revealed that they abducted two people on September 3, from Subzi Mandi railway station with the help of a car hired from the Zoom car app. They robbed 1.4 Kg of gold from the kidnapped person, while on their way from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and sold it later.

The police team recovered more than 14.49 lakhs, obtained from selling the robbed gold on the instance of the accused. Further probe is on.