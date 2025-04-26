International trade show-25 to unveil ‘New Uttar Pradesh’

Uttar Pradesh is set to showcase its strength, potential, and achievements on the global stage once again with the third edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025, to be held in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29.

Led by nodal officers from 35 departments, the mega event will feature 48 stakeholders exhibiting across 12 categories in a 50,000 sq. meter space—highlighting the state’s growing stature as a hub for trade, investment, innovation, and cultural heritage.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, preparations for UP International Trade Show 2025 are in full swing. A list of participating departments and their nodal officers has been finalized to ensure smooth execution.

Officials here on Saturday said senior officials—ranging from Mission Directors to Special Secretaries and Commissioners—will lead efforts across 35 departments. Key participants include UP Invest, industrial authorities (UPCIDA, GIDA, YEIDA), and departments like MSME, Agriculture, Energy, Electronics, Health, Tourism, Food Processing, Dairy, Animal Husbandry, and Khadi.

The exhibition will be divided into 12 categories—Industry, MSME, Agriculture & Allied Industries, Energy, Environment, Health, Education, Electronics, Defence, Tourism, Transport, EV, and Finance. Across these categories, 48 stakeholders will present their exhibits. The total exhibition area will span 50,000 sq. meters, with the MSME sector alone occupying 15,700 sq. meters, reflecting the strength and diversity of this sector.

GI-tagged and ODOP products from Uttar Pradesh will play a vital role in the trade show. Products such as Agra’s petha, Malihabad’s mangoes, Moradabad’s brassware, Banarasi sarees, Bhadohi carpets, and Lucknow’s chikankari will be showcased at the international level. In alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Vocal for Local’ vision, the show will aim to promote exports and connect local producers with global buyers.

The trade show is expected to attract investments to the state, creating new employment opportunities at the local level. Potential MoUs are anticipated in sectors like health, food processing, electronics, defence manufacturing, agri-tech, and renewable energy.

This International Trade Show will showcase the ‘New Uttar Pradesh’, highlighting the state’s evolving identity and vast potential to global and national audiences. Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the event will further cement Uttar Pradesh’s position on the global investment map.