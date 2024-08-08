Interests of the people of Bangladesh foremost in our mind: India

While expressing concern over the evolving situation in Bangladesh, the government said on Thursday that the interests of the people of the neighbouring country are foremost in India’s mind and hoped peace and stability would be restored there as soon as possible.

An early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh is in the larger interest of Bangladesh as well as the whole region, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

Asked about the condition of Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh, he said non-essential staff and their families have been pulled back and normal functioning will resume once the law and order situation improves.

Advertisement

“There are four more assistant High Commissions other than the High Commission. We are in constant touch with them (Bangladesh authorities) for this and the safety of our nationals there. We expect that law and order will improve as soon as possible so that our High Commission becomes functional again,” Jaiswal said.

On the situation of the minorities in Bangladesh, the spokesperson said New Delhi is monitoring the situation and welcomes steps by groups and organisations to ensure the protection and well-being of the minorities.

“We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of the minorities. There are also reports of various initiatives by groups and organisations to ensure the protection and well-being of minorities…We welcome these steps, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly concerned,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of every government to ensure the well-being of all its citizens. We hope for the early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh. This is both in the interest of Bangladesh as a whole and the larger region as a whole,” the spokesperson added.

On giving political asylum to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina, the spokesperson said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already explained in Parliament that the approval for her to come to India was given at short notice.

Regarding Indian investments in Bangladesh, he said, “We are engaged with the authorities in Dhaka. We have an evolving situation before us. As a close friend of the people of Bangladesh, it is our understanding that we want the restoration of peace and stability in the country as soon as possible so that normal life can begin and we can take the interests of the people of Bangladesh forward.”

When asked about the discussions between Dr Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the spokesperson said the two leaders spoke about the developments in Bangladesh and West Asia.