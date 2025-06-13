Intense heatwave conditions in UP to persist until June 15

Uttar Pradesh, presently reeling under intense heat wave conditions, could expect some respite after the next two days. IMD officials here on Friday said that pre-monsoon showers are likely to commence from eastern parts of the state in the next two days’ time. But Western UP and Bundelkhand will continue to face heatwave conditions for another 4-5 days.

In Uttar Pradesh, an outbreak of severe heat from east to west remains intact. The scorching heat in the past several days has caused people to suffer. Roads have turned into a furnace and the conditions in Bundelkhand and many districts of western UP are very serious.

Advertisement

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be no relief from the scorching heat in these areas before June 15.

Advertisement

IMD officials here on Friday said that pre-monsoon showers are expected from Sunday in the eastern part of the state. There are signs of rains in both eastern and western divisions from 16 June.

However, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of scorching heat tomorrow in 19 districts including Bundelkhand and Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Jalaun, Aligarh, Mathura in western UP.

The department says that in these areas, nights will also be hotter than normal. However, during this period, some districts of Eastern UP, including Ballia, Mau, Azamgarh, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, and Maharajganj could receive light drizzle with thunderstorms.

On Friday, the mercury crossed 40 degrees in cities like Jhansi, Banda, Agra, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Lucknow.