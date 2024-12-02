Integrated Watershed management project in Odisha, a boon for farmers

Fertile soil and ample water are essential for a fruitful harvest. In line with the same, the ‘Integrated Watershed Management’ programme launched in Odisha’s mineral-rich Keonjhar district has enabled farmers the resources necessary to enhance agricultural productivity while ensuring sustainability, said an official on Monday.

The programme being operated with the financial assistance of Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) has benefited farmers and local community.

Tribal majority Keonjhar is a mineral rich district where water availability is scarce. To redress the issue, OMBADC went ahead with funding for the construction of farm ponds, water harvesting structures and check dams in the area. That provided farmers to cultivate diverse cash crops throughout the year thus earning a decent livelihood.

“Previously, we were dependent on rainfall for agriculture & faced a lot of difficulty. Since our village is located in a hilly area, rainwater would swiftly flow away leaving us high & dry. With the support of OMBADC, I have constructed a water harvesting structure. With this reliable water source, I have been cultivating diverse crops like watermelon, pumpkin, mustard while also venturing into fish farming,” says Harihara Nayak, a beneficiary from Telkoi Block, Keonjhar district.

“With OMBADC’s support, I have built a farm pond in my fields. Using this water source, I am cultivating paddy & various vegetables. My family members actively assist me in agricultural activity. The income generated from farming helps me manage my household expenses & fund the education of my children,” says Ketaki Mohanta, a beneficiary from Patna block, Keonjhar district.

OMBADC has facilitated the construction of 17 farm ponds and established 238 water harvesting structures across Keonjhar district by FY 2023-24. This initiative has enhanced the livelihoods of over 2,300 beneficiaries in the region.

Similarly, 24 check dams have been constructed across the district to provide irrigation facilities to farmlands. This initiative has benefited over 300 farmers.

Appreciating the check dam initiative, Jogendra Yadav, a farmer from Balita village of Joda block, says, “Previously, we were limited to growing a single crop during the rainy season. After the construction of the check dam with OMBADC’s support in 2019, we have been able to cultivate different crops. As a result, we now have a significant income.”

The intervention of farm ponds, water harvesting structures & check dams under the integrated watershed management project has led to effective conservation of rainwater. This comprehensive initiative plays a crucial role in ensuring year-round water availability for farmlands while significantly contributing to groundwater recharge and controlling soil erosion. Additionally, the balanced soil moisture levels have resulted in higher crop yields.

With the assistance of OMBADC, various projects have led the agricultural sector to thrive significantly. Farmers are now able to cultivate rice, vegetables, pulses, oilseeds & engage in fish farming, reaping fruitful benefits. This has not only strengthened their livelihoods but also enhanced their standard of living, claimed the officials.