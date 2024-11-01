INS Shivalik and RSS Tenacious lead India-Singapore naval exercises

The 31st edition of the Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) concluded recently, strengthening naval ties and operational coordination between the two countries. The Republic of Singapore Navy’s RSS Tenacious, alongside the Indian Navy’s INS Shivalik from the Eastern Fleet and the P8I Long-Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, participated in the exercise.

The exercise began with a Harbour Phase at Visakhapatnam from October 23 to 25, which included Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, sports matches, and pre-sail discussions, fostering interaction and shared learning between the two navies.

The Sea Phase, held in the Bay of Bengal on October 28 and 29, featured complex anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine drills, as well as seamanship exercises and tactical maneuvers. These activities aimed to enhance interoperability and coordination between the two forces, reinforcing their combined maritime capabilities.

Advertisement