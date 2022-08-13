Inmates, officials celebrate Amrit Mahotsav in Model Jail, Chandigarh

The 75th Independence Day Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated in Model Jail, Chandigarh on Saturday during which prisoners presented patriotic songs on the theme “Har Ghar Tiranga” which was appreciated by the officers and the audience. Dharampal, IAS, Adviser to the Administrator, UT Chandigarh was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Nitin Kumar Yadav, IAS, Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, Praveer Ranjan, IPS, Director General of Police, RK Singh, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Deepak Purohit, IPS, Inspector General of Prisons, UT Chandigarh, Dr. Palika Arora, Superintendent Jail and other senior police and jail officials were present.

Women prisoners also presented patriotic songs. The day also marks the closing ceremony of the three days “Vishesh Swasthya Raksha (Protective and Promotive Health Awareness)” programme based on Yoga. The prisoners appreciated the various initiatives being taken for the improvement and rehabilitation of prisoners in Model Jail, Chandigarh, especially the educational program organized for illiterate prisoners towards making Model Jail, Chandigarh the most literate prison in the country.

The Inspector General of Prisons congratulated the Jail Authorities for such corrective activities for the prisoners of Model Jail, Chandigarh and he said that he is confident that the prisoners will also cooperate with the Jail Administration and contribute to the development of the nation by taking advantage of such corrective activities.