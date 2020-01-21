In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, two kids are mentioned over 100 years of age in their birth certificates.

According to their birth certificates, two-year-old Sanket is 102-year-old while the four-year-old Shubh is 104.

A Bareilly court had ordered to lodge a case against in the matter against a village development officer and a village head who allegedly issued wrong documents after the children’s family refused to give them a bribe.

Uncle of the two kids, Pawan Kumar who is a native of Bela village moved the court alleging that birth certificates of his nephews Shubh and Sanket were issued with wrong years of birth, SHO Tejpal Singh said. Bela village comes under the Khutar police station of Shahjahanpur.

In his complaint, Pawan alleged that the Village Development Officer Sushil Chand Agnihotri and head Pravin Misra had demanded Rs 500 for each birth certificate for which he had applied two months ago, Singh added.

When Pawan refused to give a bribe, the year of birth was mentioned in the certificate as June 13, 1916, instead of June 13, 2016, and Jan 6, 1918, instead of Jan 6, 2018.

A copy of the order was issued on January 17 has been received and we are taking the required action, the SHO said.