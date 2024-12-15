Industry, trade, business, and corporates must invest in education: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday stressed that industry, trade, business, and corporates must invest in education and pool CSR funds to nurture institutions.

Speaking at Jiwaji University, Gwalior, Dhankhar said, “Investment in education is an investment for today and the future, ensuring that our growth shifts from incremental to vertical. We must also ensure there is no commercialisation of education — education is service, and should be treated as such.”

He urged that Maharaja Shrimant Jiwajirao Scindia’s vision for education be continued.

Dhankhar said the need of the hour is quality education for all. “And this is happening rapidly in the country,” he said.

“Boys and girls, we are living in times of hope and possibility. Today, you can fully realise your potential and dreams, thanks to a system free from corruption and favouritism,” he remarked.

“I fully subscribe to the view of Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Education is the most impactful mechanism of transformation. Education brings about equality and cuts into inequities. Education alone can be put as the fragrance and nectar of democracy. Education makes us aware of human existence, human dignity, and our belief in the prosperity of the planet, and when someone focuses on this,” the Vice President said.

Complementing the government for digital public infrastructure and infusion of technology, Dhankhar said: “In the past, opportunities like jobs, contracts, and even basic services required extra-legal means. Today, thanks to technology, these mega transformative changes are a reality.”

“Those who considered themselves above the law have been reminded about equality before the law,” he said.