Industrialist and former Cong MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP; gets ticket from Kurukshetra

Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, former Congress MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal on Sunday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jindal took the saffron plunge in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

After joining the BJP, Jindal said that he will try to contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed country by 2047.

Earlier in the day, Jindal had announced his decision to part ways with the Congress and thanked the party leadership and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“I represented the Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party,” he wrote in a social media post.

Shortly after joining the BJP, Jindal was fielded by the party from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier today, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) RKS Bhadauria had also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bhadauria joined the BJP in the presence of party general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

After joining the BJP, the Air Chief Marshal (Retd) thanked the top leadership of the BJP and said his best eight years of service in the Indian Air Force came under the Modi Government.