Industrialist and former Cong MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP; gets ticket from Kurukshetra

LS Polls: Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil in BJP’s 5th list of 111 candidates; Varun Gandhi dropped
Varun Gandhi denied the ticket but his mother Maneka Gandhi retained in Sultanpur.
Jindal joined the BJP hours after announcing his decision to quit the grand old party.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 24, 2024 9:27 pm
After joining the BJP, Jindal said that he will try to contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed country by 2047.
Earlier in the day, Jindal had announced his decision to part ways with the Congress and thanked the party leadership and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
“I represented the Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party,” he wrote in a social media post.
Shortly after joining the BJP, Jindal was fielded by the party from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.
Earlier today, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) RKS Bhadauria had also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bhadauria joined the BJP in the presence of party general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
After joining the BJP, the Air Chief Marshal (Retd) thanked the top leadership of the BJP and said his best eight years of service in the Indian Air Force came under the Modi Government.
