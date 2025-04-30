Indus Water Treaty Suspension: Responsibility lies with Pakistan to resolve ongoing crisis, says Waterman of India

Noted water conservationist Dr Rajendra Singh stated that the Government of India, in its decision to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, has acted well within its rights and authority.

“Therefore, the responsibility to break the deadlock over the issue now lies with Pakistan. It must resolve the causes of conflict with India amicably through dialogue and diplomatic engagement,” said Singh, Chairman of the People’s World Commission on Drought and Flood, who is fondly known as the ‘Waterman of India.’

Dr Singh emphasized, “The principle of river catchment area gives India a natural precedence in claiming rights to water based on her needs. Moreover, environmental and ecological considerations further support our claim to a full share of water from the Indus river system.”

He added that natural water rights grant India ownership over the Himalayan waters originating in the upstream Indian catchment areas of the six rivers in the Indus system: Jhelum, Chenab, Indus, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.

“Additionally, the rainwater that falls in our catchment areas also belongs to India. We can rightfully decide on the terms of its flow to downstream regions, including Pakistan,” he said, adding, “These principles are supported by riparian water rights theory and form a strong basis for India’s claim to natural ownership.”

Singh noted that during the original treaty negotiations, India did not strongly assert its rightful ownership. This was due to the socio-political compulsions and limited utilization capacity of the time, as well as a willingness to secure World Bank assistance.

“It was a demonstration of India’s large-heartedness during the negotiations with a nation that shares our civilizational roots. Additionally, India’s eagerness to obtain financial assistance and limited infrastructure for water usage were also influencing factors. The World Bank played a key mediating role in formulating and signing the treaty,” Singh said.

He further remarked that this spirit of goodwill persisted for over six decades. Despite two wars (1965 and 1971), the 1999 Kargil conflict, and ongoing tensions from cross-border terrorism, the treaty survived without any amendment or disruption.

“Even though both countries had review opportunities in 1990 and 2020, the treaty remained unchanged,” Singh pointed out.

However, Singh condemned the recent killing of over 26 civilians, which he described as a targeted assault on a community, saying it left the Indian government with no choice but to respond decisively.

“All this places the onus squarely on Pakistan to address the root causes of conflict and prevent escalation,” Singh asserted.

Expanding on his viewpoint, he stated, “Ongoing cross-border terrorism, orchestrated by Pakistan’s ISI and related agencies, has led to the current crisis. Islamabad must immediately disengage from this confrontational stance.”

“They must effectively curb terrorism and sincerely invite India back to the dialogue table to find an urgent and amicable resolution,” he urged.

“Only credible, transparent, and honest efforts can prevent further deterioration. Otherwise, Pakistan is no match for India’s rising geopolitical and military strength, particularly if water becomes a tool of strategic response,” concluded Dr Singh, founder of Alwar-based NGO, Tarun Bharat Sangh.