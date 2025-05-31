Every time India initiated peace talks, Pakistan backstabbed with terror attacks: All-party delegation in Sierra Leone

The all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde on Saturday accused Pakistan of backstabbing and called on the world community to isolate the country for spreading terrorism. Addressing a press conference in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Shinde stated that India is a peace-loving nation and always initiated peace talks with Pakistan.

“Our Prime Ministers personally visited Pakistan and made a number of declarations…But every time we were backstabbed by the terrorist attacks,” he said.

The Shiv Sena MP defended India’s Operation Sindoor strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, saying the April 22 attack in Pahalgam was not just an attack on our citizens but on humanity.

“Our citizens don’t want war, but why did this Operation Sindoor happen? Because we were continuously attacked, and this time the attack was not on our citizens but on humanity… To defend our citizens and nation, we had to undertake this Operation Sindoor… But we only targeted terror camps,” Shinde added.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, who is also part of the Shinde-led delegation and accompanied him during the presser, said that countries like Pakistan which harbour terrorism must be isolated.

“As far as nations like Pakistan are concerned, which are terrorist-sponsoring nations that use terrorism to wage a proxy war and think that terrorism is the way forward for them, well, this is the time to isolate them diplomatically and call them out morally, and India will continue to respond to them strategically,” she remarked.