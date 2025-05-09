India accuses Pak of using civil airliners as ‘Sheilds’

Rattled by the strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan army launched 300-400 drones and missiles on Thursday night in a bid to test India’s Air Defence systems and gather intelligence.

This was revealed by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh while addressing a media briefing organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, here today.

Advertisement

Detailing the provocative violations caused by Pakistan army on the intervening night of May 8-9, the officer said that the Pakistan military carried out multiple violations of Indian air space along the entire western border with an intent to target military infrastructure. “Pakistan military also resorted to firing of heavy caliber weapons along the line of control. Along the International Border and Line of Control, drone intrusions, with approximately 300-400 drones, were attempted from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations,” she said.

Advertisement

Adding that the Indian armed forces brought down a number of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means, the IAF officer stated that the possible purpose of this large-scale aerial intrusions were to test the AD systems and gather intelligence of the Indian side.

Stating that the forensic examination of the drone debris was underway, the Wing Commander said that the preliminary reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones, a low-altitude, quadrotor, unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UAEV).

Attempts were also made by the Pakistan arm to target the Bathinda Military station in Punjab. “In the night an armed UAV of Pak attempted to target Bathinda military station which was detected and neutralised,” she said.

Responding swiftly, the Indian side launched a series of armed drones targeting four Air defence sites in Pakistan, resulting in the destruction of one AD radar.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who was also present in the briefing along with the Indian Foreign secretary Vikram Misri, said that Pakistan also carried out artillery shelling across the LoC using heavy calibre artillery guns and drones at Tangdhar, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Akhnoor and Udhampur areas in Jammu and Kashmir. It resulted in some losses and injuries to Indian army personnel.”

The Pakistan army also suffered major losses in Indian retaliatory fire, the officer added.

Accusing Pakistan of using civil airliners as a shield in wake of the heightened tensions between the two countries, Col Qureshi said Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite launching a failed and provocative drone and missile attack in the evening.

Stating that Pakistan’s actions were not safe for the unsuspecting civil airliners, the officer said, “Pakistan is using civil airliners as a shield knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift Air defence response from India. The international flights were flying near IB between India and Pakistan. There are civil airlines flying the air route between Karachi and Lahore. The IAF has demonstrated considerable restraint in its response, thus ensuring safety of the international civil carrier.”

Condemning Pakistan for targeting the civil infrastructures including religious places and schools in its attack on India, Misri said that its intentional shelling on gurdwaras, churches, and temples along the Line of Control (LoC), is “a new low even for Pakistan.”

“During heavy shelling across the LoC in the early morning of May 7 , a shell fired from Pakistan landed just behind the Christ School in Poonch. The shell hit the home of two students of the school, who unfortunately lost their lives and their parents sustained injuries,” Misri revealed.

“Several school staff and locals took refuge in an underground hall of the school during the shelling by Pakistan. The school was fortunately closed, otherwise, more losses would have occurred. Pakistan is targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design, including gurdwaras, churches and temples. This is a new low even for Pakistan,” he went on to add.

“These provocative and escalatory actions taken by Pakistan last night were targeted at Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to military establishments. Indian armed forces responded proportionately, adequately, and responsibly… The official and blatantly farcical denial of these attacks that Pakistan carried out, by the Pakistani state machinery is another example of their duplicity and the new depths they are plumbing to,” Misri said.