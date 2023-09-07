Indore ranks first among million-plus cities in clean air Survey

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday announced awards under the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2023 (clean air survey) in Bhopal.

In the 1st category of million-plus population cities, Indore of Madhya Pradesh has ranked first, followed by Agra (Uttar Pradesh) and Thane (Maharashtra).

In the second category of three to 10 lakh population, Amravati of Maharashtra has secured the first rank, followed by Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Guntur (Andhra Pradesh).

Similarly, for third category of cities with less than three lakh population, Parwanoo (Himachal Pradesh) secured first rank followed by Kala Amb (Himachal Pradesh) and Angul (Odisha).

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said this year, the 4th International Day of Clean Air for blue skies (Swachh Vayu Diwas 2023) aims to create stronger partnerships, increase investment, and share responsibility for overcoming air pollution, with the global theme of “Together for Clean Air.”

The environment minister said on 15th August, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had affirmed the government’s commitment to ensure clean air to the country, and announced the intent and plan to improve the air quality in more than 100 cities through holistic approach.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has been implementing a National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) as a national-level strategy, outlining actions for reducing the levels of air pollution at city and regional scales in India since 2019.

He said the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) aims to systemically address air pollution by engaging all stakeholders and ensuring necessary action.

Yadav said 131 cities have been identified for implementation of the city specific action plans under this Programme. NCAP focuses on preparation and implementation of national, State and city level action plans of the targeted 131 cites. The coordinated implementation of these plans would help to achieve improvement in air quality in targeted 131 cities as well as in the entire country, he added.

He said with the coordination, collaboration, participation and sustained efforts of all stakeholders, the objectives of the National Clean Air Programme will be achieved.

The minister said under NCAP, the Ministry has also launched “PRANA” , a portal for monitoring implementation of NCAP. In this portal, action plans of cities, states and line ministries will be reflected and monitored for their implementation status. In addition, best practices adopted by cities are shared on PRANA portal for adopting these practices by other cities.

He said during the UNFCCC, COP 26 held in Glasgow in 2021, the Prime Minister launched the “Mission LiFE” which means Lifestyle for Environment. The mission aims to create and nurture a global network of individuals, having a shared commitment to adopt and promote environment friendly lifestyles and make life a mass movement (Jan Andolan).

Yadav highlighted the notification of waste management rules covering solid waste, plastic waste, e-waste, bio-medical waste, battery waste, Construction & Demolition waste and tyre and hazardous wastes. He said Extended Producer Responsibility and Polluter Pays Principles have been incorporated to ensure producers/manufacturers are responsible for management wastes in environmentally sound manner.

The Union Minister said the SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) scheme of the Government aims to set up Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) production plants and make CBG available in the market for use as a green fuel.

Moving forward, he said today “we have a statutory Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas working comprehensively, taking the entire airshed as its jurisdiction.”