# India

Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, who is currently in India as part of the high-level delegation accompanying President Prabowo Subianto, met Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, to further strengthen maritime cooperation and enhance the relationship between the two nations, both of which share close maritime ties.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 27, 2025 5:22 pm

Indonesia’s Navy Chief visits India to deepen maritime coop, defence ties

Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) Admiral Muhammad Ali along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi during the ceremonial welcome at South Block Lawn in New Delhi. (Photo IANS)

A statement from the Naval spokesperson said that the talks focused on advancing collaborative initiatives such as Exercise Samudra Shakti, boosting operational cooperation, and addressing common maritime challenges, including piracy and other illegal activities at sea.

As part of the visit, Admiral Ali toured vital maritime establishments like the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and the Weapons and Electronics Systems and Engineering Establishment (WESEE), which aim to enhance regional cooperation and maritime domain awareness. Additionally, the Indonesian Navy Chief visited BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) to discuss opportunities for deepening defense and strategic partnerships.

Admiral Ali’s engagements with Indian Navy officials and defence stakeholders underscore the shared commitment to fostering regional security and maintaining a peaceful and stable maritime environment.

