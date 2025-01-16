Indonesia Prez Prabowo Subianto to be chief guest at R-Day

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to India on 25-26 January at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations, it was officially announced on Thursday.

This will be President Prabowo’s first visit to India in his capacity as President, after assuming office in October 2024.

”India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties spanning over millennia. As a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Indonesia is an important pillar in India’s Act East Policy and our vision of the Indo-Pacific,” the Ministry of External Affairs said while announcing the visit.

The visit will provide an opportunity to PM Modi and President Prabowo to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties as well as to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.