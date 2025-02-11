Speaker Om Birla to be Chief Guest at 2-day orientation programme for Haryana MLAs

A two-day orientation programme will be organised for members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly on February 14-15 under the guidance of Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the Chief Guest at the programme.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the special guest and Legislative Assembly Speakers of various states will also be present on the occasion, according to an official statement on Tuesday. In this regard, Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Kalyan is reviewing all the preparations, and guidelines have been given to officials to ensure all the arrangements.

The training of MLAs will be held in the House of the Legislative Assembly, and for this, special arrangements are being made in the entire campus of the House. A team of the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies will train the MLAs on various subjects. Advertisement Notably, after the formation of the 15th Legislative Assembly, Om Birla is coming to Haryana Vidhan Sabha for the first time. All foolproof arrangements are being ensured for his welcome. Special preparations are being made for the Guard of Honour of the Chief Guest.

