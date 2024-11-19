Indira Gandhi quotes: Remembering the words of the Iron Lady of India on her birth anniversary

J&K Congress leaders pay rich tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
The main function, attended by senior Congress leaders, was held in Jammu under the leadership of PCC President Tariq Hameed Karra.
On the birth anniversary of India’s Iron Lady, Indira Gandhi, we take a look at few of her numerous inspirational quotes.
November 19 celebrates the birth of one of India’s greatest leaders. It is the day on which countrymen remember India’s first and only female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Her fortitude, resilience, and tough personality earned her the moniker of Iron Lady. Indira was born on November 19, 1917, as the daughter of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. She followed in her father’s footsteps and became the second-longest serving Prime Minister of the nation-state.
During her tenure, the ‘Woman of the Millenium’ took several bold steps and held an uncompromising political stance. This distinguished her from others. While several citizens were hostile towards her ways, a large group of people also lauded her powerful geo-political moves, the inception of the green revolution under her tenure, and her anti-poverty campaign.
Indira Gandhi met her demise on 31 October 1984 after being assassinated.
Today, on her birth anniversary, here’s a look at some of her numerous inspirational quotes:
