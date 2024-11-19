Indira Gandhi quotes: Remembering the words of the Iron Lady of India on her birth anniversary

November 19 celebrates the birth of one of India’s greatest leaders. It is the day on which countrymen remember India’s first and only female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Her fortitude, resilience, and tough personality earned her the moniker of Iron Lady. Indira was born on November 19, 1917, as the daughter of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. She followed in her father’s footsteps and became the second-longest serving Prime Minister of the nation-state.

During her tenure, the ‘Woman of the Millenium’ took several bold steps and held an uncompromising political stance. This distinguished her from others. While several citizens were hostile towards her ways, a large group of people also lauded her powerful geo-political moves, the inception of the green revolution under her tenure, and her anti-poverty campaign.

Indira Gandhi met her demise on 31 October 1984 after being assassinated.

Today, on her birth anniversary, here’s a look at some of her numerous inspirational quotes:

“My grandfather once told me that there were two kinds of people; those who do the work and those who take the credit. He told me to try to be in the first group; there was much less competition.”

“The power to question is the basis of all human progress.”

“A nation’s strength ultimately consist in what it can do on its own and not in what it can borrow from other.”

“You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist.”

“People tend to forget their duties but remember their rights.”

“I have lived a long life, and I am proud that I spend the whole of my life in the service of my people. I am only proud of this and nothing else. I shall continue to serve until my last breath, and when I die, I can say that every drop of my blood will invigorate India and strengthen it.”

“This is why we feel that democracy is important: because democracy allows you to have small explosions and therefore avoid the bigger explosions.”

“Have a bias toward action – let’s see something happen now. You can break that big plan into small steps and take the first step right away.”

“The meek may one day inherit the earth, but not the headlines.”

