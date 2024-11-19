PM Modi, Kharge, Rahul pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

In a post on X, the prime minister wrote, “Tributes to our former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, along with Rahul and senior party leaders paid tribute to the former prime minister at her portrait at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan.

Recalling the contribution of Indira, the Congress chief in a post on X wrote, “Indira Gandhi’s inspiring and visionary leadership shall continue to guide India and its path to progressive change and development. Her courage, compassion and concern for the people are qualities to be emulated. We paid tribute to her tremendous contribution in nation building.”

Kharge said crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of ‘Iron Lady of India’, Indira Gandhi for she was the epitome of lifelong struggle, courage and dynamic leadership, who selflessly contributed to nation building.

He said she sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India.

Paying tributes to his grandmother, Rahul in a social media post said she was an example of courage and love.

“It is from her that I have learnt that the real strength is to fearlessly walk on the path of national interest. Her memories are my strength which always show me the way,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House said.

Earlier this morning, Kharge and Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira at Shakti Sthal here.