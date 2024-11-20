India,Vietnam strengthen peacekeeping ties

The fifth edition of the bilateral military exercise VINBAX 2024, involving the armed forces of India and Vietnam, is underway at Ambala, Haryana. The joint exercise ,which will conclude on 23rd November, focuses on improving the interoperability of Combat Engineering Companies and Medical Teams for Peacekeeping Missions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

The validation phase, held today, demonstrated the high training standards achieved by both contingents in constructing force protection assets and other United Nations-mandated activities. The exercise also highlighted the contingents’ ability to undertake rehabilitation and restoration operations, with medical teams showcasing exceptional skills in providing humanitarian assistance.

For the first time in the history of VINBAX, the exercise included extensive use of air assets. Contributions from the Indian Air Force and Indian Army Aviation facilitated reconnaissance missions, aerial insertion of personnel and materials, and the transportation of engineering equipment, marking a new milestone in joint operational coordination.

