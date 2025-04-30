India’s youngest steel giant, NSL, breaks multiple records in a single day

NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), India’s youngest and most modern steel plant, reached new heights on April 26 by setting multiple production records across its critical units, underscoring the technological strength and skilled workforce driving its rapid growth.

For the third time in April, NSL surpassed its own operational milestones, including its highest-ever basemix production of 23,307 tonnes at the Raw Material Handling System and a record-low tippling time of 2 hours and 35 minutes.

The Coke Oven unit logged 186 daily pushings, while the Blast Furnace produced 11,034 tonnes of hot metal—both breaking previous records. The Steel Melting Shop also marked a milestone, tapping 52 heats and producing 9,342 tonnes of liquid steel in a single day.

NSL’s Power and Blowing Station hit another significant benchmark, with its Top Recovery Turbine generating over 15 MW of power for the first time, bolstering the plant’s energy efficiency drive. “These performances reflect NSL’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence,” said Amitava Mukherjee, CMD of NMDC Steel Limited and NMDC. “This historic moment not only solidifies our position in India’s steel landscape but also supports the nation’s goal of achieving 300 million tonnes of steel capacity.”

Additional record outputs were achieved by the Sinter Plant (12,886 tonnes), Thin Slab Caster (8,850 tonnes), and Hot Strip Mill (8,673 tonnes), demonstrating strong synchronization across the plant’s operations.

NSL’s achievements extend beyond steel production. The plant supplied liquid nitrogen to the Chhattisgarh government for the first time, while its newly refurbished turbine is expected to cut electricity costs by up to ₹13 crore monthly. Executive Director M.N.V.S Prabhakar praised the workforce’s dedication, saying, “These records are a testament to the plant’s world-class infrastructure and the determination of our team.”

India’s steel sector is advancing steadily toward self-reliance. In this landscape, NSL’s continued string of achievements positions it as a key player shaping the future of the industry through performance, innovation, and strategic growth.