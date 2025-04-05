NMDC steel surpasses 2 million tonne hot metal production, closes FY25 on a high note

NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) has crossed a major operational milestone by producing over two million tonnes of hot metal in the financial year 2024–25 at its integrated steel plant in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh. This marks a 100 per cent increase in output compared to the previous fiscal, when the plant produced 966,468 tonnes in its first seven and a half months of operation following its commissioning on August 15, 2023.

Having achieved 60 per cent of its rated capacity of 3.3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in its second year, the plant is on course to reach full capacity during the current fiscal. The performance reflects both the company’s robust operational strategy and its commitment to long-term growth in India’s core industrial sector.

Advertisement

Despite facing significant logistical challenges, including a two-week production and dispatch disruption due to transporters’ protests, NSL successfully marketed more than 1.45 million tonnes of Hot Rolled (HR) Coils and Sheets in FY25. This represents a substantial increase of over 300% compared to the previous year, underscoring the company’s expanding footprint in the domestic steel market.

Advertisement

March 2025 proved to be a landmark month for NSL, with a record dispatch of 2,29,874 tonnes of HR coils—the highest monthly dispatch since the commencement of operations. A key contributor to this achievement was the strategic deployment of four Liberalized Special Freight Train Operator (LSFTO) rakes, which transported approximately 40,000 tonnes during the month. The March dispatch figures represent a 63% increase from the previous monthly best of 1,41,207 tonnes achieved in February 2025.

NSL now plans to augment its LSFTO rake capacity to further streamline dispatch operations, enhance supply chain efficiency, and better serve its growing customer base.

Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC and NSL, expressed confidence in the team’s trajectory, stating, “The steel team continues to push boundaries and deliver impressive results. With their dedication and momentum, we are well on our way to achieving rated capacity and progressing toward EBIDTA positivity.”

NSL’s commitment to quality and compliance was also evident in its acquisition of four ISO licenses and seven BIS certifications during the fiscal year. Notably, the company obtained the prestigious Conformité Européenne (CE) certification, opening access to European markets and reinforcing its global aspirations.

Joydeep Dasgupta, Director (Production), noted that strategic process improvements and system enhancements had been key to maintaining the plant’s growth trajectory. “Overcoming operational hurdles with agility and foresight, the team has demonstrated that NSL is well-positioned for sustained success.”

Executive Director and Head of the Nagarnar Steel Plant, MNVS Prabhakar, praised the team’s performance, reaffirming their commitment to quality and national industrial goals. “We are dedicated to producing world-class hot rolled steel and will continue to strengthen our position in the market while contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

With a year of record-breaking production, strategic market expansion, and international certifications, NMDC Steel’s Nagarnar plant is rapidly cementing its status as a cornerstone of India’s steel industry and a symbol of the nation’s drive toward industrial self-reliance and global leadership.