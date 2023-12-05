India’s scientific prowess to ensure ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said here on Tuesday that India’s scientific prowess is going to have a major role in the making of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

Inaugurating the two-day New Delhi Municipal Council’s Schools Annual Science Fair at its Convention Centre here, the minister said, “Our greatest asset is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who not only has a natural predilection for science but is also supporting and promoting Science and Technology based initiatives and projects.”

He added that young minds woud steer India’s future growth with Science and Technology and Innovation.

The event is being organised by the NDMC in a bid to foster a scientific spirit among school children.

The theme of the Science Fair is “Technology and Toys”. Apart from NDMC Schools, some public schools including St Columbus, St Thomas, Modern School, Sardar Patel etc., National Science Center, Science Magazine-Science Reporter and Avishkar are amongst those participating in the event. Science Games, quiz, debate, health mela, science toys etc. are also attractions of Science Fair.

More than 60 exhibits are being displayed, showcasing the scientific temperament, aptitude and innovative minds of the future scientists.

The goal of the exhibition is to educate children on “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. It also highlights the Digital India Mission and the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP). The event is free of cost and open to students from all schools, parents, guardians, educators, school administrators, and science enthusiasts.