India’s layered air defence shines in Operation Sindoor

The counter strikes carried out by India against Pakistan on the second day of ongoing Operation Sindoor, showcased not only its resolution to eliminate the terror threats, but also the air might it holds in the form of air defence ecosystem.

Hours after India launched a strike at nine terror hubs located in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of May 6-7, Pakistan escalated the tensions by launching missile strikes at Indian military installations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

However, every single one of those missiles was not only intercepted but neutralized before it could hit the intended target. As Operation Sindoor unfolded the Indian Armed Forces struck deep into Pakistani territory, destroying a Chinese-supplied HQ-9 air defence unit in Lahore and damaging key radar infrastructure.

Sources revealed that the Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid, S-400 Triumf systems, Barak-8 missiles, Akash Surface-to-Air Missiles, and DRDO’s anti drone technologies came together seamlessly to create an aerial shield that held firm.

India’s rapid, coordinated response showcased the strength of its air defence ecosystem—built painstakingly over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also exposed the hollowness of the Pakistani Air defence system.

Sources said the present level of preparedness didn’t materialize overnight but has been in preparation since 2014. The Modi government has systematically upgraded India’s air defence architecture with the key acquisitions and developments including the Rs 35,000 crore deal for five S-400 Triumf squadrons, signed in 2018, with three squadrons now operational along the borders with China and Pakistan.

Further, the deployment of Barak-8 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MR-SAM), USD 2.5 Billion deal signed in 2017 with Israel, now actively guarding frontline bases like Bhatinda. The Indigenous Akash missile batteries and DRDO-developed counter-drone systems, Man Portable Counter Drone Systems (MPCDS) to jam and disable hostile

UAVs installed in 2024, are also playing a key role in the operation.

Making its combat debut in the Operation Sindoor, the loitering munitions, also known as suicidal drones, were ordered in 2021 and manufactured in India. These drones executed simultaneous, precision strikes across sectors, taking Pakistan’s defences by complete surprise.

Additionally, Israeli-origin Harop drones—now locally built—were deployed to target and destroy air defence assets in Karachi and Lahore. These platforms, combined with the strategic deployment of Rafale fighter jets equipped with SCALP and HAMMER missiles, demonstrated India’s capability to project power with surgical precision.

Stating that Modi government’s approach to defence has not been about flashy one-offs, the source stated that it has been about building a resilient, multi-layered ecosystem. “India today operates a tech-driven airspace defence network capable of detecting, jamming, and eliminating threats before they breach,” it said.

Launched to avenge the death of 26 innocent tourists killed brutally at the hands of Pakistan sponsored terrorists, Operation Sindoor sent a clear message: India is not just capable of defending its skies, it now controls them.