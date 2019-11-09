SSS Defence, Bangalore based arms manufacturing firm, is the first company to develop a prototype of the country’s first native Sniper rifles. The entity has managed to develop two distinct variants of the rifles, as reported.

Endeavor made by the firm can easily be anticipated to be a major milestone for nations’, ‘Make in India’ campaign. It’s speculated to give a major boost in turning India to be an arms manufacturing and export hub.

Whilst, expressing his views Satish R Machani, MD – SSS Defense, said, “We started designing and developing these rifles after the launch of ‘Make in India’ in the defence sector”

SSS Defence is 61 years old and is one of the few manufacturing companies allowed to manufacture weapons in the national periphery. In its initial years, the company used to manufacture components for the automotive industry.

“We have supplied components for our defence sector. Our idea is to develop a complete arms system for our security and armed forces and intends to become an arms exporter. We need to do more and build weapons of global stature” further added, Machani.

Explaining the indigenous technology, the company plans to build a sprawling factory in Jigani in Karnataka – 80,000 square feet for its manufacturing unit.

(The writer is a Delhi-based independent contributor to print and online publications)