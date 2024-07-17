Made in India products take the world by storm: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the ‘Make In India’ success story and presented a glimpse how it is propelling India’s economy on to the global stage!

In a post on the X, he said: “The Make in India initiative showcases the phenomenal success of Indian-made products globally. From Indian bicycles to digital payments, India is taking the world by storm with its products.”

The Prime Minister put together a collection of news clippings on his post to show how Indian products are entering international markets.

The first clipping said Indian bicycles are becoming a global sensation, with exports surging to the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. This growth highlights India’s rising influence in international markets.

The next said that Made in Bihar boots are now part of the Russian Army’s gear, showcasing the unexpected global reach of Indian products. This milestone reflects India’s growing influence in international defence markets and the high quality of its manufacturing capabilities.

“Kashmir willow bats were in high demand as the World Cup approached, solidifying their status as a global favourite,” another clipping said. These bats exemplify India’s superior craftsmanship and significant impact on the international cricket scene.

“Amul is taking India’s unique flavours to the world, launching its products in the US. This international expansion highlights the global appeal of Indian dairy products and Amul’s commitment to spreading the taste of India worldwide,” a clipping said.

There were more clippings on other success stories: “India’s UPI system is now global, enabling seamless digital payments in multiple countries. This technological advancement underscores India’s leadership in fintech innovation and its commitment to revolutionizing digital transactions worldwide.”

“The BrahMos missiles, a joint venture between India and Russia, are now operational in the South China Sea. This development emphasizes India’s strategic defence capabilities and significant role in enhancing global security.”

“Indian products dominated Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, highlighting their global appeal. This success story showcases the international demand for Made In India items and India’s growing presence in global e-commerce markets.”

The Make in India initiative has made a positive impact on significant sectors of the economy, giving a new boost by increasing production, facilitating investment, fostering innovation and building robust manufacturing infrastructure.

Generating lakhs of employment opportunities in the country, the programme helps manufacturers focus on product indigenization by developing and manufacturing India-centric, cost-competitive products with prudent designs, custom-made to suit domestic needs.