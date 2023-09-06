India’s engagement with ASEAN important pillar of ‘Act East’ policy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he looked forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of India’s partnership with the grouping which has now entered its fourth decade.

In a statement before his departure for Indonesia to attend ASEAN related meetings, he noted that India’s engagement with ASEAN was an important pillar of New Delhi’s “Act East” policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in ties between the two sides, he added.

Advertisement He said he would also be attending the 18th East Asia Summit ((EAS), a forum that provided a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. ”I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges,” Mr Modi added.

He expressed confidence that his visit would further deepen India’s engagement with the ASEAN region.