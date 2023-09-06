India’s engagement with ASEAN important pillar of ‘Act East’ policy: PM Modi

World leaders convinced India must play greater role in shaping global future: PM
The PM observed that over the last many years, the world has been keenly watching India’s growth across many sectors.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 6, 2023 8:08 pm
Advertisement
Advertisement
The PM observed that over the last many years, the world has been keenly watching India’s growth across many sectors.
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairman Sonia Gandhi Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing her displeasure over the special…
Ahead of the G20 summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised all the ministers to download the G20 India mobile app…
Advertisement