India’s daily Covid-19 recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 11th consecutive day on Monday with 3,02,544 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours.

India’s cumulative recoveries reached 2,37,28,011 on Monday and the National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 88.69 per cent, reveals the latest data of the Union Health Ministry.

Ten states account for 72.23 per cent of the new recoveries with Kerala (37,316) on top followed by Karnataka (35,573), Maharashtra (29,177), Tamil Nadu (25,196), Andhra Pradesh (20,109), West Bengal (19,429)), Rajasthan (16,520), Uttar Pradesh (14,086), Odisha (11,627) and Haryana (9,480).

In another positive development, India recorded less than three lakh daily new cases for the eighth consecutive day. The gap between daily new cases and daily recoveries reduced to 80,229 on Monday.

The report comes when 2,22,315 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

Ten states reported 81.08 per cent of the new cases. Tamil Nadu reported the highest daily new cases at 35,483, followed by Maharashtra with 26,672 new cases.

India’s active caseload has decreased since its last peak on May 10 when it was 40,00,000. India’s total active caseload came down to 27,20,716 on Monday.

The country conducted a total of 19,28,127 Covid tests in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 33,05,36,064 tests have been done so far. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.09 per cent on Monday and the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 12.66 per cent.