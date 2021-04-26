The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.19 Cr today as part of the world’s largest vaccination drive, which completed 100 days yesterday.

Cumulatively, 14,19,11,223 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,44,954 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 92,98,092 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 60,08,236 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,19,87,192 FLWs (1stdose), 63,10,273 FLWs (2nddose), 4,98,72,209 1st dose beneficiaries and 79,23,295 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,81,08,293 (1st dose) and 24,03,633 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

Eight states account for 58.78% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. Nearly 10 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-100 of the vaccination drive (25th April 2021), 9,95,288 vaccine doses were given.6,85,944 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 11,984 sessions for 1st dose and 3,09,344 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,43,04,382 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.62%. 2,19,272 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 78.98% of the new recoveries.

3,52,991 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 74.5% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,191. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 35,311 while Karnataka reported 34,804 new cases.

Twelve states, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 28,13,658. It now comprises 16.25% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,30,907 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The eight states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 69.67% of India’s total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.13%.

2,812 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 79.66% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (832). Delhi follows with 350 daily deaths.

Five States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Mizoram and A&N Islands.