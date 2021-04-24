The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.83 Cr today as part of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 13,83,79,832 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,80,105 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 92,68,027 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 59,51,076 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,18,51,655 FLWs (1stdose), 61,94,851 FLWs (2nddose), 4,91,45,265 1st dose beneficiaries and 71,65,338 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,66,71,540 (1st dose) and 21,32,080 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

Eight states account for 58.92% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

Over 29 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-98 of the vaccination drive (23rd April 2021), 29,01,412vaccine doses were given.18,63,024 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 26,927 sessions for 1st dose and 10,38,388 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,38,67,997 today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.49%.

2,19,838 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 82.94% of the new recoveries.

3,46,786 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 74.15% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,836. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 36,605 while Kerala reported 28,447 new cases.

Twelve states, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 25,52,940. It now comprises 15.37% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,24,324 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The seven states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 66.66% of India’s total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.14%.

2,624 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 82.28% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (773). Delhi follows with 348 daily deaths.

Eleven states/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.