India’s Covid vaccination drive completes one year today

As the Covid-19 vaccination drive completes one year today, more than 156.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered through 1,68,19,744 sessions.

The data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry claimed that more than 92 % of the adult population have been administered at least single doses while about 68 % of people have received both doses.

The drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2. The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specific co-morbid conditions.

On April 1, vaccination for all adult population was started so as to expand the ambit of the inoculation drive. In the first week of January, the next phase of the vaccination drive commenced for adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

The Union Health Ministry claimed that India’s vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest inoculation programmes when compared to many developed western nations with a significantly low population base to vaccinate

In the vaccination drive, the country has achieved several milestones, which have no precedent in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less than nine months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and several times administering one crore doses in a day, it said

“Today the world’s largest vaccination campaign completes one year. Started under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, with everyone’s efforts, today, it is the most successful vaccination campaign in the world. I congratulate all the health workers, scientists, and countrymen,” tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday.