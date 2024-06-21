U-WIN portal key tool in achieving UP govt’s vaccination target

In an effort to reduce the state’s neonatal and infant mortality rates, the government of Uttar Pradesh has implemented a series of measures, including a continuous campaign for regular vaccinations.

These efforts have led to a significant decrease in neonatal and infant mortality rates over the past seven years.

The U-WIN portal, launched by the Central Government on March 13, 2024, has emerged as a critical tool in achieving the state’s vaccination targets.

State Immunization Officer Dr Ajay Gupta said here on Friday that 16,89,373 pregnant women had been registered on the U-WIN portal launched on the lines of the Co-WIN portal since March 13. Of these, over 14,64,961 have been vaccinated. Additionally, more than 33,02,825 children under one year of age are registered on the portal, with 32,45,610 having been vaccinated.

Compared to 16,48,215 registered children aged one to five years, 14,61,406 children have been vaccinated. So far, 7,93,310 sessions have been planned, compared to 7,69,856 sessions that have been organized.

Dr. Manoj Shukla, General Manager of National Health Mission, highlighted that following registration on the U-WIN portal, pregnant women and children can receive vaccinations anywhere in the country due to digitization efforts. Previously, the e-VIN portal managed cold chain information, but now, the U-WIN portal provides comprehensive details on the vaccination of women and children.

The portal allows online tracking of vaccines administered to children aged zero to five years and pregnant women, streamlining the vaccination process according to a scheduled list. Additionally, tracking children has become more accessible by entering the details of newborns on U-WIN.

Sonam Rathore, the mother of four-month-old Nityami, said, “One benefit of this app is that I have a complete digital record of my child’s vaccinations, and I receive notifications about the next vaccination date via message. Moreover, showing the message through the app allows vaccination anywhere in the country. When my child needed her second vaccination, I was in Dehradun and got her vaccinated there.”