India’s total tally of Coronavirus infections mounted to 39,36,747 on Friday, adding 83,341 fresh cases in the previous 24 hours and the death toll climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 more fatalities, according to Health Ministry data.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 8,31,124 are active cases, while a total of 30,37,151 patients have recovered from the virus so far. With 66,659 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate has increased to 77.15 per cent, the Ministry data, updated at 8 a.m, showed.

India has been registering more than 60,000 recoveries each day for the eighth day in a row.

“Less than two per cent of the active cases are on ventilators; two per cent in ICUs; and less than 3.5 per cent are on oxygen support… This is due to early detection, early hospitalisation and effective clinical management based on the Standard Treatment Protocol,” the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with a total of 8,43,844 cases and 25,586 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,65,730 cases and 4,200 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.